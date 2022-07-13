CALLAWAY COUNTY - A South Carolina man has moderate injuries after crashing into a telephone pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol said the incident happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 141.6 mile marker at 3:15 p.m.
MSHP said Gregory C. Sudermann veered off the left side of the road and overcorrected when he returned to the highway, which led to him running off the right side of the roadway. His vehicle then overturned and struck a telephone pole.
Sudermann was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. His vehicle is totaled and was towed.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.