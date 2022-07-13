CAMDEN COUNTY - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Camden County man traveling eastbound crashed into two driveway curbs and caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred on U.S. Route 54 just east of Woodall Road at 3:40 p.m, according to the highway patrol.
MSHP said Richard Brady, 71, veered off the right side of the road and struck two driveway entrance curbs before overturning and catching on fire.
Mercy Ambulance transported Brady to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. His vehicle was totaled and towed.