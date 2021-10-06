COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals are set to play their do-or-die wild card playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Many St. Louis Cardinals fans can't wait for for the clock to hit 7:10 p.m.
"I've been waiting all season," Joel Schoonover said, "I'm excited to see them do well in the playoffs."
It's been a remarkable turnaround of a season for the Cardinals. While many pundits and analysts had the Cardinals going to the playoffs in the preseason, multiple injuries hurt the team.
On July 31, the Cardinals were nine and a half games behind the eventual Central Division Champion Milwaukee Brewers and seven games games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild card spot. For some fans, it felt like the season was over.
Multiple baseball websites, like Fangraphs, gave the Cardinals no shot at making the playoffs. Fangraphs gave the Cardinals a 1.3% chance of making the playoffs on Aug. 8.
"We got beaten pretty bad," Cardinal fan August Gianaris remembered.
"I thought the Cubs were gonna win the division [at one point, the Cubs were in first]," Schoonover said. "I didn't think we'd get close to them."
One fan, Jacob Giancola, said he's been hopeful all season, even during the bad times.
"I've had faith in the birds all year," Giancola said. "I do know in August they had less than a 2% chance of making it, but hey when you win 17 games in a row, likely you're gonna make the playoffs."
The Cardinals rebounded, going on a remarkable 17-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history and the most consecutive wins in the National League since the 1935 Cubs, according to MLB.com.
The 17-game winning streak, alongside late-season collapses by fellow wild card chasers the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies, pushed the Cardinals to the postseason. They clinched their playoff spot on Sep. 28, marking their 15th appearance in the postseason since 2000.
This will be the second time the Cardinals will play in the wild card game since it was implemented in 2012. They played in the inaugural wild card game against the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals won that game in Atlanta by the score of 6-3.
They will have a tough matchup on Wednesday night, taking on the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. 3-time Cy Young Award winner and Mizzou baseball alum Max Scherzer will take the mound on Wednesday night against his hometown team.
First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on TBS.