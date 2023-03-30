MOBERLY − Cardinal Health, a longtime employer in Moberly, will permanently close its manufacturing facility on Highway 24 West later this spring and summer. One-hundred and thirty employees will be laid off.

Moberly city manager Brian Crane confirmed the news to KOMU 8 Thursday. The city was made aware of the closure on Tuesday, according to a letter sent to the mayor and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

"We continuously adapt our business to meet the current and future needs of the industry," Cardinal Health said in a statement to KOMU 8. "As a result of our evolving product strategy, we made the decision to close this facility."

The letter says employee separations will happen in two phases.

The first phase of lay offs, which includes most of the 130 employees, will happen May 31. The second phase will happen June 30.

Cardinal Health expanded its Moberly facility, which makes medical products and supplies, in 2015, bringing the plant's number of employees to 175, according to Area Development.