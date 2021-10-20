JEFFERSON CITY - Nine hundred area high school students will get the opportunity to learn about building a potential future in construction on Wednesday during a Build my Future event.
The event is a full-day expo with construction demonstrations, industry representatives and interactive showcases.
Students will be able to try construction equipment through hands-on demonstrations as they learn the ropes. They can drive equipment, experiment with different tools and learn about the industry and what the career opportunities are.
Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) created the event as a way to encourage people to join the construction industry.
"We need skilled trade workers, we need general laborers, we also need people who work in the office - we need CPAS, we need office managers, we need project superintendents," Charlyce Ruth, AGCMO district representative said. "The construction industry has jobs for everybody."
According to AGCMO, 80% of Midwest contractors report difficulty finding hourly craft workers, and 49% are having problems filling salaried positions.
"I know that there are several builders that call me all the time saying 'we need help, we can't get this building done because we need help' so it slows the building process down quite a bit," Rachel Andrews, from the Home Builders, said.
Ruth said students might not understand what the opportunities are in the industry, and they would benefit from learning more about the different roles in construction.
"That's our goal here is just to educate them so they know what these opportunities are and they can know what their earning potentials are and they can learn what they want to do when they grow up," Ruth said.
Construction roles don't require a degree and students can start in an apprenticeship position right away Ruth said.
During the pandemic, the construction industry was deemed essential so people continued to work.
"We have people retiring and we need people to replace them," Ruth said. "We need more young women to get into the industry. There are some great career opportunities for young women, women of all ages."
Ruth said she hopes the event Wednesday will bring more interest to the industry and alleviate the stress on workers already there.
The event starts at 9a.m. and ends at 2p.m.