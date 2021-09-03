COLE COUNTY −A Cole County judge denied bond for a caregiver accused of murdering a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy in 2018.
Quatavia Givens' request for release was denied Friday in Cole County Circuit Court. Family and friends of the late Darnell Gray gathered outside the Cole County Courthouse.
Givens was originally charged with second degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
On Aug. 26, a Cole County grand jury upgraded the second degree murder charge to first degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, serious emotional or physical injury- no sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, death of child- no sexual contact, as well as abandonment of a corpse.
Givens is accused of killing Gray. Givens was Gray's caretaker at the time of his death. He had first been reported missing on Oct. 25, 2018. His body was found several days later. An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Up until the first degree murder charge, Givens was out on bail due to pre-trial release from the previous charges. She was arrested in St. Charles, Missouri and then transported to to the Cole County Jail.