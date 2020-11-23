COLUMBIA—Contact tracing, one of Boone County’s frontline efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, is funded by the federal government.
“I'm really proud of what I'm doing, and the position that I'm in,” Boone County contact tracer team lead Heather Fowler said. “The biggest way, from my perspective, to stop the spread is to get to those individuals before they're out in our community spreading.”
Boone County can afford to hire people like Fowler by using CARES Act funding. In Missouri, CARES Act funds moved from the federal government, to the state, then to counties. County commissions disburse funds throughout the county.
Boone County received a total of $21,171,910 through the CARES Act. The City of Columbia, the Boone/Columbia Health Department, and other businesses and organizations can request money from this fund.
The health department applied for CARES Act funds on July 13. It requested $1,799,004.64. The commission approved the full request.
The health department was one of the first departments to be approved.
“We knew at the time that testing and tracing were critically important,” Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said. “The CARES Act itself, it gives information to the effect that health departments and health providers have special priority.”
The nearly $1.8 million funding allocation is the maximum amount the health department will be reimbursed, under its current request. The department could start sending monthly invoices to the commission for reimbursement in August. The funds can only be used for costs incurred by COVID-19; such as COVID-19 tests and hiring new personnel.
The department’s two main funding priorities are providing COVID-19 tests for uninsured individuals and hiring more people, according to Scott Clardy, the assistant director for Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Prior to the pandemic, the department had three communicable disease investigators. The department added 16 volunteers in mid-July, but moved toward hiring people instead when funding became available.
“At the number of cases we were having, we needed people working full time to all stay caught up,” Clardy said.
The department hired 24 people for disease investigation and contact tracing at the beginning in August. Currently, the department has 13 hired people assisting with contact tracing. As shown in October’s invoice, contact tracers—excluding disease investigators—accounted for $27,738 of the department’s $337,554 CARES Act spending that month.
However, the additional tracers could be without a job come Dec. 30.
CARES Act funding must be “incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec/ 30, 2020,” according to the U.S. Department of Treasury. The county, health department, and other organizations with CARES funding have until Dec. 30 to spend all of the allocated money. The county must return unspent money by April 1, 2021.
“We’ll have to end their employment because we won't have any funding to pay for them,” Clardy said. “We're hopeful that one of a couple things may happen.”
Those hopes are that the federal government will pass a new spending bill and the commission will approve further reimbursement requests—beyond the $1.8 million already allocated.
“The city's gone in and asked the county for some reimbursement of our expenses prior to August, across the city,” Clardy said. “And so we're hoping that they (county commission) fund that, and that we can use some of those funds to carry these folks past the end of the year.”
But Atwill said the commission has several funding commitments to consider: hotspots for schools, the health department, utility assistance and small business support.
“Our staff has worked hard to find those and determine from our perspective, what is compensable, and what may not be,” Atwill said. “But keep in mind that we have over twice the amount of requests that we have money.”
From August to October, the health department invoiced the commission for a total of $890,114. The department has $908,890 left to spend in November and December.
“While that may sound like you know, we have half of it left to spend, and we only have two months left to spend it,” Clardy said. “We're spending on testing at a pretty quick clip.”
But Fowler said she’ll stay with the department even if she isn’t paid.
“My time is not over until the city tells me that they don't need me anymore,” she said.
Fowler was in the military for 25 years. She sees this as her way of serving the county.