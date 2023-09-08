COLUMBIA − A Columbia man appeared virtually Friday morning at the Boone County Courthouse for a case review.
Jessie Randall Williams, 32, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct. 4 of last year.
Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, died as a result of the 38-foot fall, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
According to court documents, multiple witnesses told police that Williams was "100% no doubt trying to kill her."
On Friday, Judge Brouck Jacobs denied the defense's motion to suppress evidence, except for the material that prosecutors had already agreed to.
According to the defense and prosecution, no plea offer has been made for Williams at this time.
Williams is scheduled to appear virtually for a status hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 6. He is being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections in Charleston, Missouri, without bail.