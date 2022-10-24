COLUMBIA - Like much of the United States, the state of Missouri is seeing a fast and significant increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of positive RSV cases in Missouri has reached its highest point since the summer of 2021. As of the week of Oct. 8, this number is close to 200 PCR detections of positive cases.
MU Health Care pediatrician Dr. Christopher Wilhelm said cases have hit Columbia early.
"I would venture to say it reached Columbia this weekend, because starting this weekend, I have seen so many children with RSV. This is early," Wilhelm said.
RSV is a common illness that usually causes mild symptoms similar to those of the common cold. However, for infants and older people, the virus can be more serious. The disease has been known to cause pneumonia and bronchitis.
Health officials say it is common for the RSV to begin becoming more widespread during the late fall, but this year cases are rising earlier and faster.
The CDC says that typical peak onset of RSV normally happens between December and February. According to their website, "the patterns of circulation for RSV and other common respiratory viruses have been disrupted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020," meaning cycles of this virus may continue to occur during unusual times of the year.
Dr. Wilhelm said the biggest symptom to watch out for is severe nasal congestion that is not allergy related.
He also said though the hospitalization rate for RSV is only about 2%, he recommends to parents to not wait to visit a doctor.
"My best advice to the parents of children who are ill," Wilhem said, "don't send them to school, don't send them to daycare if they have a fever or they have this kind of severe nasal congestion."
There is currently no vaccine for RSV.