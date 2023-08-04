COLUMBIA − A residential structure fire Thursday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
Fire crews were called to the 3100 block of Crawford Drive around 10:26 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported smoke in the home, Columbia fire spokesperson Jeffrey Heidenreich said.
A large fire was located in the garage area and had extended into the main part of the home. It was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes but stayed on scene for over two hours, according to Heidenreich.
No one was injured by the fire. Three cats were inside the home at the time; one escaped on its own and was unharmed, another was rescued by firefighters and is in stable condition, and the third is still missing, Heidenreich said.
Investigators determined that a large tree limb fell onto a power line going into the home, which caused electrical arcing, leading to the fire.