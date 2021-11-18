COLUMBIA - As the refugee crisis continues to unfold in Afghanistan, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is helping Afghans find refuge in mid-Missouri.
"It's been going really, really well," Dan Lester, executive director of Catholic Charities, said. "It's a lot of folks to welcome all in one short amount of time. But we feel great about the process, and it's keeping us very busy. But we know we're making a real difference in some lives and we're happy to be able to do it."
Last Thursday, Keep CoMo United launched a triage program, which is focused on organizing refugee donations from nonprofits.
Catholic Charities is one of those nonprofits and so far, has assisted 120 Afghans since September, and the organizations plans to accommodate about 150 to 175 more through February.
Dr. Ismat Rashid Kaakar, an Afghan program coordinator for Catholic Charities, came from Afghanistan to the United States as a Fulbright Scholar in 2019.
Two months after graduating from the University of Missouri with a master's degree in health administration, he watched from afar as his home country experienced a government takeover by the Taliban.
"The government changed and we had a lot of refugee arrivals," Dr. Kaakar said. "But we didn't have enough families here in Columbia so they could provide those services for the refugees with the resettlement agencies. So, I thought it is the best opportunity for me, because before going back to my career, this is the time that I could use for this opportunity to help them."
Dr. Kaakar joined Catholic Charities to assist in their efforts to take in Afghan refugees, helping with everything from the moment he greets them at the airport. He provides a culturally adept sense of understanding of what circumstances refugees are facing.
"The only challenge they have is the lack of awareness, cultural awareness, and also language barriers," Dr. Kaakar said. "And I'm just facilitating those barriers, and all of us, as a team, work together to solve the issues they may have."
Refugees come home to an already prepared cultural meal, a stocked-up fridge and a furnished living situation. They also receive assistance with attaining health care, schooling, loans and employment.
"It's a continuous ongoing process," according to Lester. "So while we may have some families at this point who are further along in that process and may not need as much one-to-one interaction with us, because they're starting to learn how to navigate the bus system, and they're starting to learn how to get around the grocery store, then you've got a brand new family who's coming in that is going to need that help."
Catholic Charities said it's in need of critical items before the holiday season. The nonprofit accepts monetary donations, as well as physical goods, such as household items, food items and baby items.
"There's just going to be an ongoing need," Lester said. "We're keeping them stocked, especially in these early stages while they're starting to look for work and starting to get involved in the community."
Dr. Kaakar described how quickly the political sphere shifted in Afghanistan.
"Everything changed in an unpredictable manner, very drastically," Dr. Kaakar said. "And within the few days, when we woke up the next day, everything was changed... it was like you've seen a nightmare."
Dr. Kaakar's family is still in Kabul, waiting to come to the United States.
"We have been trying to evacuate them, but it is a very lengthy process," Dr. Kaakar said. "Things are uncertain, because we do not know when the flights will begin or how we will evacuate them. But we are still hopeful."
Dr. Kaakar expressed gratitude about his role in helping others.
"It gives me a sense of satisfaction, especially when I create those bonds," Dr. Kaakar said. "So most of the families that I see, they consider me as a brother... and that is giving me a sense of family here."
The Afghan refugee crisis compounds with other areas of world where people have to leave their home countries.
"There are 60 million people that are forcibly displaced worldwide, including 20 million who have refugee status," Lester said.
For more on how you can assist Catholic Charities or to volunteer, visit the organization's website.