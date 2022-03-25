JEFFERSON CITY - Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) will host the grand opening of its new food pantry Friday, starting at 10 a.m.
Located at 1015 Edmonds Street in Jefferson City, the Catholic Charities Food Pantry grand opening will have a community resource fair, giveaways and family oriented activities. The event is open to the public until 1p.m.
Thirty partner agencies ranging from SNAP to SSM Health - St. Mary's will have tables at the opening to provide visitors with information or help them enroll in benefits and services.
Ashley Wiskirchen, director of communications for CCCNMO, said these state and local partners help provide needed assistance.
"They range from health care options to mental health services, food and nutrition programs, and support services that these community members can really need to enrich their family life," she said.
St. Mary's will have three tables at the event: one to check blood sugar, one for stroke education and awareness and one for mental health services.
"In addition to those blood sugar checks that St. Mary's will be providing, they are also bringing a table full of information about their mental health services and how they're reaching out to the community to provide mental health support," Wiskirchen said.
Motivation for the permanent food pantry location comes from visitor demand for their mobile food pantry, Wiskirchen said.
"We've noticed that the Mobile Food Pantry that parked in this area would run out of food very quickly, we had a lot of high attendance numbers for needs around the area," she said.
Wiskirchen said they have seen an increase poverty rate and a decreased rate of transportation availability in the district they serve. But now, the food pantry is within walking distance of 400 living units, through the Jefferson City Housing Authority.
"We know we're serving those neighbors who are looking for fresh food, for healthy food and for nutritious options for their family," Wiskirchen said.
This food pantry is considered unique since it will serve as a full-service client-choice grocery model. This allows for people to shop for food in person during its regular pantry hours. The food pantry will also utilize SmartChoice, an online food pantry ordering platform.
In the past eight weeks, CCCNMO had done a "soft opening" of the food pantry to test its systems and services. During this time, they have filled over 900 orders, served over 250 households and reached over 700 individuals, Wiskirchen said.
The Catholic Charities Food Pantry is partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, which provides the pantry's food and goods.
According to the CCCNMO food pantry website, to set up a membership, visitors need to come with their I.D. and one piece of mail for proof of address. Those who use the pantry must be Cole County residents.
"If you don't have these items, come anyway, and our staff can help navigate your membership," the website said.
After sign up, pantry members can shop in person or use the SmartChoice platform online to order grocery items and schedule a pick-up time.
Wiskirchen said a core value of the agency's mission is to serve every need a person may have, whether that's through their work or connecting them to another service.
"That's really a critical part of our mission as an agency. Encountering folks, getting to know them, understanding what they need, and providing every service that we can. Connecting them to services outside of our agency that will help them so that we're not only serving one niche in our community, but really looking out for the whole person."
The pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.