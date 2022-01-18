JEFFERSON CITY - Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri will open its food pantry on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
This is a "soft opening," designed to allow Catholic Charities to test software and assess needs before the pantry's grand opening in March, a news release said.
The food pantry is located at 1015 Edmonds Street in Jefferson City. It will be open to all Cole County residents.
The pantry is a full-service grocery model that allows residents to shop for food or place orders during regular pantry hours.
Once it is open full-time, the pantry will be open four days a week, with evening and weekend hours. The full schedule can be found on the Catholic Charities website.
During the soft opening, Catholic Charities will test a platform called SmartChoice, which will allow residents to order groceries from the pantry online for low-contact pickup.
"We're excited to bring the SmartChoice program to Missouri. It will allow families with busy schedules or people with limited resources to shop online and pick up their groceries," food programs coordinator Lori Stoll said.
The facilities on Edmonds Street are designed to give residents the chance to select their own groceries. It also features a demonstration kitchen that offers recipes using the food that is available.
To set up food pantry membership, first-time visitors are encouraged to bring a photo I.D. and piece of mail verifying their Cole County address. If a resident is unable to bring these materials, they are not disqualified from receiving food.