COLUMBIA − After President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of the US military in Afghanistan, many who have always called Afghanistan home were left in what the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) calls a "life or death" situation.
Samantha Moog, director of refugee resettlement for CCCNMO, said after the withdrawal, the United States airlifted 100,000 people out of Afghanistan through Operation Allies.
"Communities across the country are being called upon," Moog said, to which she then called upon the Columbia and mid-Missouri community for help.
"There are still Afghani refugees abroad, and there are 10s of thousands of refugees across US military bases," she said.
CCCNMO is expecting to resettle approximately 300 new citizens, in which Moog called an "unprecedented time."
Moog said the Afghan Assistance Program is very different: it is more fast paced and has a high number of arrivals.
"We have resettled about more than 100 people from Afghanistan and around the world in the past two months," Moog said. "And that’s more than past 2 years combined."
On Friday, CCCNMO will hold a "Welcoming Refugees Town Hall" for the Columbia community. The town hall will be held at the Sacred Heart Parish activity building from 4 to 6 p.m.
Moog said this is a way to inform and educate the community on the refugees coming to mid-Missouri and to further learn about what is going on worldwide, nationally and locally.
"This is a matter of life and death for these people, so it’s critical we open our hearts and minds and doors and community, to embrace our new neighbors," Moog said.
To get involved in community support, one can volunteer with CCCNMO, donate clothing or goods needed by the organization, or even sponsor a family.
Moog said sponsoring a family is a great way to get to know our new neighbors, and be able to coordinate with CCCNMO to meet their needs.
Visit the Catholic Charities website for instructions on how to volunteer, donate or sponsor.