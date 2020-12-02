COLUMBIA-- Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) announced an expansion to the departments of Refugee Resettlement and Immigration Services.
Now each service will be a stand-alone program as CCCNMO is expecting an increase in refugee applications next year.
Each year the President of the United States authorizes an admission of a certain amount of refugees allowed into the country.
Executive Director of Catholic Charities Dan Lester said, "We know that President-elect Joe Biden has announced his intention to raise refugee admissions to 125,000 nationwide in the next year," according to the release.
This a huge increase from the Trump's administration cap of 18,000 refugees for the 2020 fiscal year.
Refugee and Immigration Services has provided a safe and hopeful refuge for those forced to flee their homelands for 45 years. The services became a part of Catholic Charities in 2011.
At the time Lorna Tran was director of both services. She will now be the full-time Director of Immigration Services.
"I will be able to devote more time to providing low-cost legal immigration assistance," Tran said. "As you know, Immigration law is constantly changing and we expect that to continue with the new administration also."
The new Director of Refugee Resettlement will be Sam Moog. She looks forward to continuing the work that Tran and other staff members have accomplished.
This includes resettling around 800 refugees across mid-Missouri within the past five years. CCCNMO serves 38 counties and provides programs and services regardless of faith, culture or situation.
"With Biden's announcement that he plans to increase arrivals as high as 125,000 in the next year, we are incredibly about that," Moog said.
Sam Moog will now be the Director of Refugee Resettlement. She will be working with her team as they expect an increase in refugees when President elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. She says “we are incredibly excited.” @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/SAocauT63K— Connor Dietrich (@DietrichConnor) December 2, 2020
Moog explained how the dedicated staff of CCCNMO have members that can speak more than 10 languages and support refugees, even before they arrive to the United States. The staff will furnish a new home, sign a lease and stock the fridge, all before picking up the refugees at the airport.
Moog also expressed how important it was for the community support as well.
"Whether it be volunteering at our agency, or donating, especially now with our CoMoGives campaign running through the month of December," Moog said.
Lester is confident in both Moog and Tran to help assist in CCCNMO's goal to provide compassionate care for those most vulnerable in its region.