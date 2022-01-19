JEFFERSON CITY − Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) hosted a "soft opening" on Wednesday for its new food pantry which will serve Cole County residents.
The soft opening allowed Catholic Charities Health and Nutrition staff to streamline workflows, assess needs and test software before the grand opening sometime in March.
This food pantry is considered unique since it will serve as a full-service client-choice grocery model. This allows for people to shop for food in person during regular pantry hours, which are Mondays and Wednesdays in the evenings and Fridays and Saturdays during the day.
The food pantry will utilize SmartChoice, an online food pantry ordering platform. This is another innovative system that was tested Wednesday.
Food Programs Coordinator Lori Stoll said CCCNMO is the first to have this system in Missouri.
"So we have a lot we need to tweak," Stoll said.
Stoll said that food pantries are usually not set up like grocery models, and most do not offer an online option like SmartChoice.
The web-based SmartChoice software allows clients to create orders for pick-ups. Food pantry staff will be able to manage inventory in real time with the help of the software.
Stoll said shoppers will receive a card with a QR code so they can access the SmartChoice website.
"The QR code will link them to the site and then they will just have a number we assign them, after they punch the number in the key pad, that will take them to all the items available in their inventory," Stoll said.
Stoll said another difference between CCCNMO's food pantry and others is they offer frozen foods, fruits, vegetables, baby food and pain relievers like Tylenol.
She said the goal is to make shoppers feel like they're at a grocery store instead of a food pantry.
"If you want to order your food Tuesday at noon and pick it up Wednesday afternoon, you can do that," Stoll explained. "The box will be ready for you when you come here, just like a grocery store."
Stoll said anyone is welcome to come shop at the food pantry as long as they have an ID verifying they are a Cole County resident. Shoppers will also need a piece of mail verifying their residence.
A shopper at the food pantry, Cyndi Cushmen, said she attended the pantry because she is on disability. Cushmen said being on disability does not always pay enough for her to get other groceries.
"They give you good options like the orange juice and the eggs, that is stuff we need," Cushmen said. "Right now with the price of everything, sometimes you cannot afford to get that kind of stuff."
Cushmen also said she likes that this food pantry has COVID-19 guidelines.
"I like this pantry more because it's inside and they keep you enough away from others so you don't have to worry about getting too close to people, " Cushmen said.
The Catholic Charities food pantry has been in the works for over three years and Wednesday it was finally able to be tested out. If you are interested in shopping at the pantry, visit the Catholic Charities website for more details on when it will hold its grand opening.