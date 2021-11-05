COLUMBIA - Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, or CCCNMO, hosted an event to welcome Afghan refugees Friday night.
The goal of the event was to educate community members and explain what they can do to help the refugees adjust to life in Missouri. CCCNMO resettled nine evacuees Thursday and several more people Friday.
Isnat Kaakar came to the University of Missouri from Afghanistan two years ago on a full-ride scholarship. He is currently the Afghan Program Director for CCCNMO and understands the difficulties of coming to a new country.
"For the refugees, it will be a gradual process, because not all of them speak English. And that is a biggest barrier. I didn't have that barrier and I was also very blessed with technology. I have some education and technology, but most of them, they are not well versed with technology, and that is another hurdle for of them." Kaakar says.
His plans recently changed with the unsafe situation back in his home country.
"I had plans to go back to my country to work with the Ministry of Public Health because I'm a physician. So I wanted to help the Ministry of Public Health with their capacity as a healthcare administrator. But then the situation got very uncertain and I knew that things were getting out of hand."
Because of his relation with U.S., Kaakar said his family's life is in danger and he hopes to bring them here in the future. For now, he finds happiness in helping other Afghan refugees.
"Whenever I see these refugees, I associate them with my family. So it gives me a sense of satisfaction that I'm doing something useful," Kaakar said.
Samantha Moog, Director of Refugee Resettlement at CCCNMO, said tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are still on hold in military bases around the county, and Moog said CCCNMO is working hard to get as many as it can resettled.
"Because of the urgency nature of this situation there are arrivals six days a week. Sometimes multiple arrivals a day. Further this week, I guess it was last night. We had family from the Congo and a family from Afghanistan arrive on the same flight to the Columbia airport. So that's an example of the fact that we're still resettling refugees, in addition to serving Afghan evacuees."
Catholic Charities Refugees Services is resettling up to 300 Afghan refugees in mid-Missouri during the next two to four months.
On Saturday, November 6th from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M., Catholic Charities will host a volunteer open house at its office on 916 Bernadette Drive. Catholic Charities is looking for people to donate winter clothes, household items, baby items, and food items for the Afghan refugees.
CCCNMO has more on its website about how you can help the Afghan refugees in mid-Missouri.