COLUMBIA - The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) will host its third annual Veterans Resource Fair on Friday, July 7.
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Columbia's Agriculture Park under the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash St.
The resource fair will feature a range of organizations that provide various resources to veterans and their families. Some of the veteran-serving organizations attending include Veterans United, Truman VA, Missouri Veterans Commission, Heroes to Hives and Welcome Home, according to a news release from CCUA.
Organizations looking to assist in hiring more veteran employees, such as Job Point and the state's Office of Workforce Development, will also attend, the release said.
This event is completely free of charge for veterans and their families. Pizza and other refreshments will be provided.
Wounded Warrior Project is sponsoring the event, according to the release.