COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study Tuesday that found an increasing number of drug overdose deaths for marginalized communities in 25 states and the District of Columbia.
The study was conducted in 2020.
The CDC's Vital Signs 2020 study showed drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people compared with 2019 increased by 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaska Native people.
It also found among the deaths discovered, illicitly manufactured fentanyl was largely responsible for the historic increase.
The study also found there was a 24% increase in fatalities for white Americans, which is also at historic highs.
"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruption in access to prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery support services has likely contributed to this growth in overdose deaths," CDC officials wrote in the study.
The Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is a Marshall-based group that offers housing, mental health and unemployment resources to combat increasing overdose rates.
Charles Stephenson, the CEO of Powerhouse, said it's important to reach out to the local community and provide aid and assistance to the marginalized communities.
"I think we've got to be more intentional and strategic," Stephens said, "and taking these services out to that from our community, into these poor neighborhoods, and do manage trainings if we're going to be effective."
Stephenson says recovery programs have to stretch further than drug abuse treatment.
In Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 19% increase in drug overdose fatalities, which made this the leading cause of death for adults 18-44 years old.