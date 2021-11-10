JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Job Center hosted a free CDL training event Wednesday for people interested in becoming a truck driver.
Wednesday's event is the first of several in the month of November. Other trainings included in the rotation for CDL training are Rolla, Columbia, Fulton and the Lake of the Ozarks area.
Patricia Barnes, the workforce development supervisor for Capital City Job Center, said there is no registration required for the event.
"We are hoping for a good turnout. So far this morning, around 10 people have come in for the orientation," Barnes said.
The center received a grant from the Workforce Innovations Opportunity Act that will help pay for all the schooling costs and dormitories associated with truck driver training through the Missouri Job Center.
Barnes said individuals must be on a low-income status or currently receive food stamps or live in a household that receives food stamps. If they qualify, they can apply for job placement.
The training at the facility typically takes applicants between thirty minutes to an hour.
According to CNN Business, truck drivers move 71% of the total U.S. economy goods, but represent only 4% of vehicles on highways and interstates.
Matt Strickland, a truck driver stopped at the Petro Travel Center in Kingdom City, said the training process for driving can be quite long. He has been driving semi-trucks for more than 13 years.
"I went to MTC truck driver training school in 2008 and then did training at a pre-hire place in Des Moines. I did five weeks of training there and then came back to St. Louis and ran local delivery," Strickland said.
Applicants can find more information of future CDL trainings on the Central Workforce Development Region's website.