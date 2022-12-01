COLUMBIA - With the holidays in full swing, here are some fun things to do with family and friends over the next few weeks!

If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details.

Columbia Magic Tree Festival 

  • When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 4200 Merchant St #105, Columbia
  • Head over to Columbia for the annual lighting of the Magic Tree! Santa Claus will make a special appearance for children. Face painting and food trucks will also be available to make a fun night for family and friends. 

Shelter Insurance Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights

  • When: Tree lighting is Thursday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.; Garden is open every Friday and Saturday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 21
  • Where: 1817 West Broadway, Columbia

Horse-drawn carriage rides in The District

  • When: Every Saturday until Dec. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: 11 South Tenth Street, Columbia

Holidays with the Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch

Trees for Troops

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2 & Saturday, Dec. 3, noon - 5 p.m.
  • Where: Automotive Skills Center in Fort Leonard Wood

Centralia Polar Express Christmas Trolley

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. until Dec. 22
  • Where: 104 N Allen Street, Centralia
  • Tickets start at $5

Living Windows in The District

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Columbia

Living Windows in Jefferson City

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5:45 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Jefferson City

Candy Cane Crib Kickoff & Holiday Market

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m.
  • Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Avenue, Columbia

Campus Lutheran Church's Meet Me at the Manger

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 8 p.m. & Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: 304 S. College Avenue, Columbia

Chriskindlmarkt

  • When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Cole Camp

Governor's Christmas Tree Lighting and Mansion Candlelight Tours

  • When: Tree lighting is Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Tours will follow the lighting and will continue Monday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 100 Madison Street, Jefferson City

Fulton Christmas Market

  • When: Now through Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Where: 1005 E. Walnut, Fulton

Miracle on Main Street Festival

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Boonville

Breakfast with Santa

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to noon
  • Where: Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City

Fulton Christmas Parade

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Fulton

83rd Annual Jefferson City Jaycees Christmas Parade

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Jefferson City

Old Kinderhook's Annual Christmas Village 

  • When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 19
  • Where: 678 Old Kinderhook Drive, Camdenton

'Holiday in the Trenches' exhibit at National Churchill Museum

  • When: Dec. 2 through Jan. 6
  • Where: In the Museum's Anson Cutts Gallery, 501 Westminster Avenue Fulton 

Stone Hill Winery Kriskindl Markt

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: 1110 Stone Hill Hwy, Hermann

Moberly Christmas Festival

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Various locations across Moberly

Festival of Lessons and Carols

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
  • Where: Church of St. Mary the Virgin, West 7th Street, Fulton 

Bright Lights/Holiday Nights at Veterans United Home Loans

  • When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Sunday Dec. 18, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Where: 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia

Deck The Columns

  • When: Thursday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m.
  • Where: Columns on MU's Campus

Christmas at Pierpoint General Store

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 to 5 p.m.
  • Where: 7650 Highway 163, Columbia

Grinch photo night at Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
  • In exchange for a photo, bring a donation for the Spay Neuter Project of Columbia

Enchanted Village of Lights

  • When: Now until Jan. 8
  • Where: Laurie Fairgrounds, 269 Fairgrounds Road
  • Admission to the parks is free, but donations are welcome. 

Grinch photo night at Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights

  • When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
  • In exchange for a photo, bring a donation for the Spay Neuter Project of Columbia

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you