COLUMBIA - With the holidays in full swing, here are some fun things to do with family and friends over the next few weeks!
- When: Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: 4200 Merchant St #105, Columbia
- Head over to Columbia for the annual lighting of the Magic Tree! Santa Claus will make a special appearance for children. Face painting and food trucks will also be available to make a fun night for family and friends.
Shelter Insurance Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights
- When: Tree lighting is Thursday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.; Garden is open every Friday and Saturday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 21
- Where: 1817 West Broadway, Columbia
Horse-drawn carriage rides in The District
- When: Every Saturday until Dec. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Where: 11 South Tenth Street, Columbia
Holidays with the Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch
- When: Evenings through Dec. 30
- Where: 25270 Highway 98, Boonville
- Reservations required
- When: Friday, Dec. 2 & Saturday, Dec. 3, noon - 5 p.m.
- Where: Automotive Skills Center in Fort Leonard Wood
Centralia Polar Express Christmas Trolley
- When: Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. until Dec. 22
- Where: 104 N Allen Street, Centralia
- Tickets start at $5
Living Windows in The District
- When: Friday, Dec. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Columbia
Living Windows in Jefferson City
- When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5:45 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Jefferson City
Candy Cane Crib Kickoff & Holiday Market
- When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m.
- Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Avenue, Columbia
Campus Lutheran Church's Meet Me at the Manger
- When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 8 p.m. & Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 304 S. College Avenue, Columbia
- When: Friday, Dec. 2, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Cole Camp
Governor's Christmas Tree Lighting and Mansion Candlelight Tours
- When: Tree lighting is Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Tours will follow the lighting and will continue Monday, Dec. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: 100 Madison Street, Jefferson City
- When: Now through Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 1005 E. Walnut, Fulton
Miracle on Main Street Festival
- When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Boonville
- When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to noon
- Where: Capital Mall, 3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City
- When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Fulton
83rd Annual Jefferson City Jaycees Christmas Parade
- When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Jefferson City
Old Kinderhook's Annual Christmas Village
- When: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 19
- Where: 678 Old Kinderhook Drive, Camdenton
'Holiday in the Trenches' exhibit at National Churchill Museum
- When: Dec. 2 through Jan. 6
- Where: In the Museum's Anson Cutts Gallery, 501 Westminster Avenue Fulton
Stone Hill Winery Kriskindl Markt
- When: Saturday, Dec. 3 & Sunday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 1110 Stone Hill Hwy, Hermann
- When: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Various locations across Moberly
Festival of Lessons and Carols
- When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
- Where: Church of St. Mary the Virgin, West 7th Street, Fulton
Bright Lights/Holiday Nights at Veterans United Home Loans
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Sunday Dec. 18, 7 to 10:30 p.m.
- Where: 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia
- When: Thursday, Dec. 8, 4 p.m.
- Where: Columns on MU's Campus
Christmas at Pierpoint General Store
- When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Where: 7650 Highway 163, Columbia
Grinch photo night at Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights
- When: Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
- In exchange for a photo, bring a donation for the Spay Neuter Project of Columbia
- When: Now until Jan. 8
- Where: Laurie Fairgrounds, 269 Fairgrounds Road
- Admission to the parks is free, but donations are welcome.
Grinch photo night at Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights
- When: Saturday, Dec. 17, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Brookthorn Court, Columbia
- In exchange for a photo, bring a donation for the Spay Neuter Project of Columbia