COLUMBIA - A gathering was held at Battle High School on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the life of senior Roberto Lauer.
Lauer was killed in a shooting last week that resulted in the arrest of Shawn P. Long, 18. Long was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Monday’s celebration included a balloon release in Lauer's honor.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was in attendance. He, along with many others spoke and urged young people to speak up and help end gun violence.
At the celebration, Rev. James Gray encouraged young people to turn in any guns they have.
"The gun doesn't mean that your'er bad, the gun leads to trouble." Rev. Gray said.
Tonight, family, firends, and his mother spoke about the impact Lauer had on their lives.
"he had the most bright, loving, caring heart," said his mother.
Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the school district is providing support to the students, staff, and families impacted, including additional counseling.
"We ask that you please keep his family and our impacted school community in your thoughts," Baumstark said.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of Irma Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 17. Police say they found Lauer with a gunshot wound at the residence where he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Per previous KOMU 8 reporting, Long said he didn't know the gun was loaded. According to a probable cause statement, a witness said they saw Long pick up the gun and point it at Lauer as the gun went off.
Long told police in an interview that he pointed the gun at Lauer in a "playful manner," but wasn't aware that the gun was loaded.
Long is currently held at the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. A hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.