FULTON - A celebration of life will be held Friday night for a Fulton teenager who died after a car accident last weekend.
Seventeen-year-old Xander Noel had suffered severe injuries from a car accident on Saturday, April 10 around 2:20 p.m.
Noel was traveling on on Route WW at County Road 259 in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. His car crossed a center line and sideswiped another vehicle. Noel's vehicle came to a rest off the east side of the roadway.
He was pronounced dead on Sunday around 1:45 p.m. at University Hospital.
According to a Facebook post from Fulton High School's cross country team, the celebration of life will be held at the performance amphitheater at Veterans Park at 6 p.m. Friday, April 16. A gathering will start at 4 p.m. to visit with the family
The posts asks those who attend to wear blue, Noel's favorite color, and to share a favorite memory.
The post also says Noel's funeral will be held in Kansas City on Saturday.
The team also shared this video on Facebook earlier this week, recognizing that Noel was a "cornerstone of the team, always encouraging and inspiring."