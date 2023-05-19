JEFFERSON CITY – As the Missouri National Guard's Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 138th Infantry Regiment, prepares to deploy overseas to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, a departure ceremony will take place next week.
In honor of their service and sacrifice, the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at Perry Park Center, located at 800 City Park Lane in Perryville.
The ceremony will provide an opportunity for family, friends and community members to show their support for the soldiers as they prepare to depart. During the ceremony, the soldiers will be recognized for their commitment to duty and service to their country. As per tradition, the oldest soldier in the unit will be charged with carrying the American flag throughout the deployment and returning it safely. The youngest soldier will do the same with Missouri's state flag.
Capt. Tylor Floyd and 1st Sgt. Benjamin Vinyard are the command team for Charlie Company.
"We are incredibly proud of the men and women of this company and their willingness to serve our nation," Floyd said. "As they prepare to deploy, we ask that the community keep them in their thoughts and prayers and continue to support their families who also make sacrifices in service to our nation."