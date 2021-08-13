COLUMBIA - Boone County is growing.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Boone County had a 12.9% increase in population over the past decade, going from 162,642 residents to 183,610. That is the fifth-highest rate in the state.
"It really speaks to the fact that we have a lot to offer as a community," Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. "We've had over 20,000 more people move into this county over the last 10 years, and it really speaks to the quality of life that we offer, the community that people want to be apart of, and just kind of the amenities that we have in this county as well."
This increase in population is having an impact on housing.
"There is a housing shortage that we've been experiencing," Columbia Board of Realtors President Chris Martin said. "We've certainly seen that add to the pressure on home prices and rent prices over the years."
Martin hopes the latest U.S. Census numbers will help realtors get more funding to increase the supply of housing in the area.
"We'll be able to use those numbers hopefully to start requesting more federal and state funding for things like housing affordability programs," Martin said.
Martin said Boone County has done a good job of setting itself up for this growth.
"It seems like the county is very pro-economic development, smart economic development making sure that they're putting it in the right places, the infrastructure is going where it needs to be going to preserve people's way of life but also to allow for that type of growth," Martin said. "I believe that all comes down to economic development, economic growth and making sure you have smart economic growth, and I do think the Boone County has done a fantastic job of that."
Growth, both in jobs and population, are helping Boone County continue to grow into one of the biggest counties in Missouri. It also became more diverse. The percentage of the population that is white declined by 6.6%, while the multiracial percentage grew by 4.5% since 2010, according to the Columbia Missourian.