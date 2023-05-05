COLUMBIA − A local LGBTQIA+ advocacy group has created an emergency fund to help members of the community who are in need.
The Center Project, located in Columbia, has started a program that provides financial support to members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Members are able to apply based on need, and an advisory committee meets to approve or deny the request. Members can apply for a variety of reasons, including housing, transportation, medical costs or food insecurity.
"We launched it because over the years we have occasionally gotten requests from the community from people who are in crisis situations and need financial assistance in one of these categories," Center Project president Christi Kelly said. "And there were times where we were able to provide that assistance, but we didn't have a process for it or a structure."
Attorney General Andrew Bailey recently said he was going to impose regulations restricting access to gender-affirming care for minors and adults. Under Bailey's ruling, individuals would have to go through 18 months of therapy before having access to gender-affirming care. A St. Louis County judge has temporarily blocked the ruling from taking effect, though there is a hearing on July 20 related to the rule.
"While we were already planning to launch the emergency fund, the timing was not coincidental," Kelly said. "We saw that the need could be increasing."
Most of the requests so far are for housing, like when someone comes out and subsequently gets kicked out of their house, according to Kelly. However, she said some of the requests have been for things like utility bills or transportation. There is not currently a limit as to how much someone can request through the emergency fund.
This is the second time that The Center Project has created an emergency fund. Last June, the organization hosted a Rainbow Ride event. This year, the emergency fund will also be funded by the same event, which takes place June 15. On top of that, The Center Project is accepting donations for the fund on its website.
In addition to the emergency fund, the organization provides resources to local members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as supportive programming and activities.