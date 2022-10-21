CENTERTOWN - The boil water advisory for the Village of Centertown has been lifted as of Friday, Oct. 20.
The village said it received notification from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the water samples taken from the village’s water system are good.
According to a press release, the advisory was a precaution and was not due to contamination. Officials issued the advisory after a contractor damaged a water line while excavating, resulting in emergency repairs.
If citizens have questions, they may call Kyle Wirts, chief water operator at Centertown Waterworks, at 573-690-7579.