COLE COUNTY − A Centertown man faces two felony charges after he was accused of raping a 15-year-old victim.
Ian Roberts, 30, is charged with second-degree statutory rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
Court documents say employees of a Jefferson City hotel alerted authorities early Monday morning that there was possibly a missing or runaway juvenile staying at the hotel. Jefferson City police arrived to the hotel and found the victim in a room.
The victim, a ward of the state, told officers she met Roberts over Snapchat just a day earlier. She said he picked her up from the Rolla area and drove her to Jefferson City, according to court documents.
While in the vehicle, the victim said she told Roberts she was underage, and he allegedly replied, "You're a minor, I could get in a lot of trouble for this," court documents said.
The victim said Roberts sexually assaulted her in the hotel room and then left her at the hotel, according to court documents.
Roberts was arrested at a residence on Kings Chapel Road in Centertown. Court documents say he admitted to authorities to meeting the victim on Snapchat and picking her up to take her back to Jefferson City, but claimed he thought the victim was 17 years old. He also said he rented the hotel room but denied any sexual contact, according to court documents.
Roberts is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.