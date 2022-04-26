COLUMBIA - Central Bank of Boone County is seeking an artist or team of artists to create a new artwork for the exterior of its downtown building.
Right now, the bank is only requesting qualifications from potential artists. Once an artist is selected, design proposals can begin.
The new work of art will replace a sculpture called "People" that occupied the building's "Fountain Lobby" since 1971. The sculpture had to be removed due to the wear and tear sustained over 50 years. The bank's fountain was also removed due to significant water damage and other environmental concerns.
The project is open to all artists or artist teams at least 18 years of age, living in the continental United States. The bank encourages professional artists with experience in public art to apply.
The deadline to apply is May 31. Finalists may then be invited to interview with the bank's review panel, tour the site and submit a concept proposal.