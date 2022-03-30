Central Bank of Boone County set to remove 'People' sculpture

COLUMBIA − Central Bank of Boone County says it will remove the "People" sculpture that sits outside its business due to its deterioration.
Central Bank said the piece of public art has been on Eighth Street since 1971, but the deterioration over time has caused irreparable damage.
“We are faced with a terrible situation,” Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing for Central Bank, said. “The sculpture is actually ready to split in two, which is dangerous, and the materials used by the artist are considered toxic as well. We have to act soon or risk its collapse.”
The "People" sculpture was designed by Don Bartlett, who used a form of liquid fiberglass to build the piece around an aluminum frame. The fiberglass has become brittle over the years, Central Bank said, and now the foundational structure is at risk.
The bank said it will soon issue a "request for qualifications" for artists who are interested in creating a new project for the space.
“It will be an incredibly sad day when ‘People' is removed but the bank is committed to public art in that space,” Wilkerson said. “It is our intention to search for a new piece that will stand the test of time and be enjoyed for generations to come.”
Wilkerson said the sculpture will come down the week of April 11. The bank hopes to have a new piece in place by the end of this year.