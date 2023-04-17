COLUMBIA − Central Bank of Boone County (CBBC) will dedicate a new sculpture at its Eighth Street entrance next week, a year after removing its "People" statue due to deterioration.
Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. April 28 at the bank's Eighth Street entrance.
Artist Pontus Willfors will install the sculpture the week of April 24. CBBC selected Willfors from more than 120 artists. Wilflors said his work interprets cultural narratives and social histories through material means, according to past KOMU 8 reporting.
"With the assistance of an excellent selection committee, we have chosen a piece that will reflect Central Bank’s commitment to our community," CBBC Senior Vice President Mary Wilkerson said. "We certainly hope it is cherished and enjoyed as much as 'People' was over the years."
The selection committee included bank leaders, retired bank president Bo Fraser, architect Robbie Price and art curator Diana Moxon.
CBBC removed the "People" sculpture last April because the fiberglass it was made of had become brittle over the years, and the foundational structure was at risk, according to past KOMU 8 reporting.