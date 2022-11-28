COLUMBIA — Central Bank of Boone County issued a warning Monday to its customers about increases in fraud.
Some of its customers either had their cards shut down or preemptively frozen over the weekend.
"There's a type of fraud where the bad guys basically randomly hit numbers, and once they get one they go, 'Oh, that's a good one,'" said Mary Wilkerson, a spokesperson for the bank. "Then, they basically just repeat 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. We spotted that as quickly as possible. We turned off cards we thought might be next on their list."
Wilkerson said between customers actually affected by fraud and those affected by a cautionary and temporary freeze, there were "quite a few people affected by it."
But, the fraud was not the result of a data breach and did not result in the loss of any personal information.
Wilkerson said customers who notice fraudulent charges at any time have 60 days to report it back to the bank.
She also recommended leveraging online banking tools to help keep track of suspicious transactions.
"Get on your online banking and look every once in a while," she said. "It's easy to forget, especially as we get busy during the holiday season, but you really do need to watch your accounts. Unfortunately, during the holiday season is one of the worst times for fraudulent activity."
To report fraud, call Central Bank at 866-236-8744 or visit its website.