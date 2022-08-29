FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute.
This tragedy took the community by storm, as these incidents are usually out of the norm of what occurs at CMU. Although students are back in class and resuming their lives, it will take time to cope with the incident and get back to their normal college lives.
Many students were caught off guard when they received an email that classes were canceled on Friday and the horrific news about their fellow classmate.
One freshman, Kameron McCain, said he was at the mall with his friends when he got the message and did not know how to react.
"I felt like it could have been me, so it definitely caught me off guard," McCain said.
Adam Davenport, another student at CMU, said the campus feels "tense" after the incident. But Davenport said the community is coming together to bounce back for what's hopefully another strong school year.
Davenport noted that CMU always feels quiet, however there is a little bit different of a vibe on campus right now.
CMU still competed in their football game this past weekend. Although the result was not what they had hoped for, students said it meant a lot to go and show their support for Evans and the rest of the team. The school held a moment of silence before the game.
This incident certainly came as a shock to the rural Fayette community and was an eye-opening incident for many students.
McCain, who is also a track and field member, said the first couple of days have been "uneasy."
"[I] kept my head on a swivel, but now I'm feeling pretty good," McCain said.
McCain said he is feeling the same uneasiness as others, and being a freshman, this is certainly not the way he pictured college would start.
About 70% of CMU's enrollment consists of athletes, thus many are feeling the aftermath of this tragedy even more.
One student feels as if this could have been anyone, and as student athletes represent the university, they want to uphold its standards and will continue to do so as the university continues to recover.
Evan's arraignment will be held Tuesday morning.