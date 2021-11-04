COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) hosted its 13th annual gala and auction in Jefferson City Thursday night.
The gala is meant to bring awareness to the number of children in the Missouri foster care system.
Since its start in 2007, the CMFCAA has served as a resource to foster, adoptive, and kinship families.
Healthy Blue Missouri donated $50,000 to CMFCAA at the gala to help rebuild the playground that burned in a fire last month.
"it's still under investigation," said CMFCAA CEO DeAnna Alonso. "And everyday that I walk past there, I am saddened by the laughter not being there."
There are more than 13,000 children in Missouri's foster care system.