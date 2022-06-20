COLUMBIA − Veterans aboard the Central Missouri Honor Flight No. 63 (CMHF) will return to Columbia from St. Louis after a tour of Washington D.C. Monday night.
Three buses will return to Columbia Courtyard by Marriott from the St. Louis airport around 9:45 p.m. Monday with 91 veterans. Among those are three Korean War veterans and the rest served in Vietnam.
Once they arrive back in Columbia, hundreds of motorcyclists with the Central Missouri Honor Flight Riders will escort the veterans from Kingdom City to Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will block off traffic from that section of Interstate 70.
The buses departed from Columbia early Monday morning for a one-day tour of the nation's capital.
The CMHF veterans visited the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Battle of Iwo Jima Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
The veterans are also acknowledged at the Tomb of the Unknowns, during the Changing of the Guard.
Honor flights are provided at no cost to the veterans. CMHF is supported through business, organizational and individual donations from thousands in mid-Missouri.
The public is invited to welcome the veterans home Monday night. The group is expected to arrive at the Courtyard by Marriot around 9:45 p.m., but CMHF encourages the public to arrive by 8:30 p.m.
CMHF currently has a waiting list of veterans and coordinators will be contacting those individuals to participate in future flights in the chronological order they received applicants.
New applications are welcome; applications can be downloaded here.