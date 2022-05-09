KINGDOM CITY− The Central Missouri Honor Flight depends on community donations every year to send veterans to Washington D.C. to honor their services and sacrifices. Since 2008, the organization has raised more than $5 million.
On Monday night, 95 veterans will return back to Columbia after spending the day in the nation's capital being honored and visiting World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials.
Mary Paulsell, the president of CMHF, explained how the Honor Flight is meant to provide veterans with a homecoming celebration they deserve.
"The things that mean the most to them are when those buses pull back in and they see literally hundreds and hundreds of people in the hotel parking lot just waiting for them to come home," Paulsell said. "It's the welcome home they never received."
The Honor Flight is entirely funded from community donations around mid-Missouri. Katie Bernicky is a 16-year-old North Callaway High School student who will fundraise at Monday night's homecoming for the veterans. She's been fundraising for several years to honor mid-Missouri veterans.
"This has all come so far since being a little 6-year-old trying to sell cookies to now being able to send veterans on this year's Honor Flight," Bernicky said. "My goal is to send an entire Honor Flight by myself and give back to my community."
At each Honor Flight homecoming, Bernicky sells etched cups, cookies and raffle tickets to raise money for the next year's Honor Flight. After two years of being grounded from the pandemic, she said she is excited to once again welcome the veterans home.
"We haven't forgotten that it's worth getting back to sending our veterans again," Bernicky said. "Veterans mean so much to us, to our community, to our country, and we're showing them that we really do care about them."
Reed Hickam is the captain of the Central Missouri Honor Flight Riders, who escort the CMHF buses from Kingdom City to the Courtyard Marriott for their homecoming. He explained why the community donations and support is so important for the Honor Flight.
"As a veteran, seeing the homecoming and the community donations makes my heart swell, actually," Hickam said. "The only thing we won't do is take donations from the veterans themselves because they've already paid, they don't need to pay anymore."
To donate or volunteer for next year's Honor Flight, visit here.