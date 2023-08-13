COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society says it has filled all its kennels and is asking for community help after reaching "critical capacity."
The animal shelter has waived adoption fees for nearly all adoptable dogs and cats and is encouraging community members to adopt, it said in a Facebook post. It said fees have been waived on adult cats, pit bulls and mixes, and other hard-to-place animals all month long.
The shelter has more than 50 adoptable dogs available and more than 60 adoptable cats available, according to its website.
People who don't want to adopt can also foster through the shelter. The shelter allows short-term fostering for one to two weeks, as well as fostering until adoption. More information about its foster programs can be found here.
The shelter asked anyone who finds a lost pet to wait about two days before bringing it to the shelter, as it said in the Facebook post that most lost dogs are found near their homes, and adult cats that are healthy likely have a caretaker nearby.
The shelter has more information about what to do if you find a stray animal on its website, and it said it is only able to take in strays from Boone County.