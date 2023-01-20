COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus.
The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14.
The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30 pounds or heavier through Jan. 28 — lowered to $20.
CMHS said its shelter intake will remain suspended outside of emergencies and thanked community members who helped reunite dogs with their families.
It said it has found foster for all but 16 of its dogs and encouraged families willing to short-term foster to sign up at its website here.
"Thank you again to our wonderful community for understanding and helping out," CMHS said in a Facebook post. "We are looking forward to getting back to normal soon!"
Canine pneumovirus is highly contagious among dogs, but not transferable to humans or cats. The shelter said signs of the virus include coughing, discharge from the eyes or nose and abnormal breathing.