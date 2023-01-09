COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) is closing its doors for the next two weeks. According to the organization, dozens of animals need to find a temporary home by Monday night.
In a news release from the shelter, there was an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections, including canine pneumovirus.
Canine pneumovirus is highly contagious among dogs, but not transferable to humans or cats. The shelter said signs of the virus include coughing, discharge from the eyes or nose and abnormal breathing.
CMHS will suspend intake services for dogs for at least two weeks, except for emergency services, the release said. Columbia/Boone County Animal Control will also assist with intake emergencies.
“Like many shelters across the country, we have been battling this virus for months,” Executive Director Julie Aber said. “We are asking our community for their help to get animals out of the shelter and into foster and adoptive homes to help stop the spread.”
CMHS will be open to scan microchips and provide basic supplies for people holding stray dogs.
Despite the outbreak and pause of services, CMHS is looking for adopters and foster parents for approximately 50 dogs. According to the organization, adoption fees have been lowered to $20 for all dogs 30 pounds and over at the shelter until Jan. 20.
For more information on the CMHS foster program, click here.