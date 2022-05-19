JEFFERSON CITY − Central Missouri's Mother's Milk Depot has been collecting donated breast milk at the Cole County Health Department for over 3 years now.
The depot works in partnership with The Milk Bank, an organization that receives human milk from carefully screened donors and then pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States.
The Jefferson City location works as a convenient collection site for mid-Missourians who wish to donate. The milk is shipped from the depot to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis, Indiana and then distributed to NICU hospitals and outpatient recipients.
The national formula shortage has caused an increase in need for human milk donation, as well as a willingness to donate.
Central Missouri Mother's Milk Depot Coordinator Melinda Ridenhour said the depot has seen an uptick in donations since the shortage.
"I think there is always a critical need for human milk donations for premature infants in NICUs but also because of the formula shortage," Ridenhour said. "More people are needing access to that and so The Milk Bank is working with those in the community and across the United States to provide for those needs,"
She said there has been an uptick in donations as people have been made more aware of it.
"Moms want to help other moms feed their babies," Ridenhour said. "We have had 33 donors in the three years we have been open, but we have had four of those in the last month, so we have about 1,300 ounces of milk in our freezer right now."
Jenna Laubert currently uses the Jefferson City depot to donate her excess breast milk. She said it is especially important during this formula shortage.
"I have always wanted to donate breast milk once I realized I had an over supply because I knew the power of breastmilk, and that it saves lives," Laubert said.
"With this formula shortage, I think it has motivated more people to step up and they want to help," Laubert said.
For information on how to donate human milk, visit The Milk Bank's website.