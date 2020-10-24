KINGDOM CITY - The 15th annual Central Missouri Renaissance festival had a better turn out than some expected on Saturday.
“We’re very impressed with the turnout, though this is less than we would normally have,” event organizer Bob Dierks said. “But considering all of the health conditions going on right now considering the weather out here, we are impressed with the people coming out and having a good time.”
While he was happy to see all of the people, Dierks was not always sure whether or not the festival would have anybody show up.
“We weren't sure what to expect,” he said. “You know, we were afraid we were going to have 40 people out here to play for.”
Some of those who helped contribute to the turnout were members of the Order of the Red Boar, a live scale reenactment group that brings “the 15th century to life.” Dressed in iron clad armor, one of the knights had no intention of being one of the main attractions.
“We were wanting to show off our armor," Brian Savard said. "We want to promote our group and say, 'Hey, we're the Order of the Red Boar.'"
After being asked to show off their skills, the Order of the Red Boar took center stage to give the audience a reenactment of how brutal a 15th century battle was.
The festival has a loyal fan base that comes back every year, and the reason why is almost always the same. Clinton Unruh, a knight in shing armor, said it best.
“I absolutely adore how everything's set up and the people are extremely nice here,” he said.
While making it happen this year may have been anything but easy, Bob Dierks is happy the organization was able to get it done.
“I'm very, very impressed we have so many people out here,” he said. “You know, people were showing up here at 9:30 a.m. in the morning.”
Dierks says the festival had come so far and is looking forward to what the future holds.
“As you walk around the ground, you'll see that there is actually more land back for us to expand into,” he said.
The festival continues into Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.