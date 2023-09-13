CAMDENTON — A Camdenton health clinic announced Wednesday it will make a $3 million upgrade to its facility.
The Central Ozark Medical Center (COMC) will add eight new medical patient rooms, eight additional dental operatories and five new behavioral health rooms, and will offer an increase in behavioral health services, according to a news release.
COMC will also add several new services, including pediatric dental sedation and a dental walk-in clinic, the release said. More services will be announced soon.
The clinic will add a total of 7,100 square feet to the existing 10,000-square-foot facility, and will renovate approximately 2,100-square-feet of the interior, according to the news release.
“Camdenton currently sees almost 9,100 patients per year during 39,000 visits, and with this expansion our goal is to service an additional 2,000 patients,” CEO Kelly Miller said.
Funding for the project was provided as part of the 2022 Missouri state budget with a match from COMC, the facility said.