Central Pantry and DoorDash partner to deliver food to senior citizens

COLUMBIA - The Central Pantry in Columbia is partnering with DoorDash to bring food to neighbors who are 60 years old or older and live within 10 miles of the pantry.
During the third week of each month, Central Pantry will organize and make deliveries to 50 households who call to schedule the service.
Kayla Misera, the director of the Central Pantry, says the seniors who sign up will get produce boxes, a box of non-perishables and a box of perishable items.
DoorDash started partnering with the Central Pantry in April doing smaller programs, but Misera said they've were looking to expand.
"And so we've been working out our internal logistics on expanding this program for pantry deliveries," Misera said.
To sign up for the program, call 573-874-7848 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday or Wednesday of the month.
"And then we'll complete intake over the phone with you. And then you can select a delivery time on Friday with us," Misera said.
The program is first come, first serve for those who call to apply, and the limit for deliveries is set at 50 each month.
"We're piloting right now trying to figure out how our staff and volunteers kind of build these boxes and get it out," Misera said. "So we do definitely hope to expand to more neighbors and more neighbors with different accessibility needs."