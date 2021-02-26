COLUMBIA - Food insecurity is a problem a lot of families are battling right now, especially with COVID-19. Finding food to put on the table is a challenge families are facing more than ever and the Central Pantry at 1007 Big Bear Boulevard is here to help.
"If you need help, just come by the Central Pantry. You can get a monthly distribution [of food] completely free," said Central Pantry Communications Manager Seth Wolfmeyer.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 8 people struggles with hunger in Missouri. Central Pantry has made it their mission to make sure food insecure people are taken care of. Families can go to the pantry on a monthly basis to pick up an amount of food based on the size of your family. In case families run out of food within that month timeframe, families can go to the Sharing Room to pick up as much food as they may need.
For much of 2020, Central Pantry was using a drive-thru method to distribute food to people in need as a way to limit contact with people, while still serving the community. In December 2020, the pantry chose to reopen once they found a way to do it safely. Limiting the capacity is the key to keep everyone safe.
"Once we found a way to keep everyone safe, that is when we decided to reopen the sharing room," said Wolfmeyer.
An assortment of breads, fresh fruit, milk, and vegetables are just a few things that are being offered.
For more information on how to get help with food needs or if you'd like to donate or get involved, visit the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri website.