CENTRALIA — Centralia officials are holding two meetings Monday at city hall to discuss events that occurred within the police force over the last couple months.
Police Chief Bob Bias announced his resignation on Sept. 24. Three other officers resigned between Oct. 4-8. No specific reason was given for any of the resignations. The chief’s resignation took effect on October 10th.
A 5:30 p.m. special meeting for the board of aldermen will focus on appointing a new interim police chief as well as the discussion of whether to approve third party legal counsel to look into “impropriety” within the city’s administration.
Centralia residents have held protests asking for more transparency within the police department. Protestors urged citizens to come to the board of aldermen meeting and voice their opinions on the resignation of chief Bias.
Residents say they were surprised at his resignation.
The search for a new permanent police chief has already begun and will continue through Nov. 3 or until the position is filled permanently.
A second meeting at 6:30 p.m., which was previously scheduled, will review monthly reports from both the police and fire departments.