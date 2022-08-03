OSAGE BEACH - A Centralia man was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach for participating in the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol
Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with two felony offenses, a Department of Justice release said.
Bargar is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings.
Bargar was also charged on several misdemeanor offenses.
According to court documents, Bargar illegally brought a gun across state lines and into Washington D.C. He took the gun to a rally and then into the U.S. Capitol building.
Bargar was not licensed to carry a gun in the District of Columbia.
Bargar is set to make his initial court appearance Wednesday in the Western District of Missouri.
In the 18 months since the Insurrection, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of te U.S. Capitol.