AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Centralia man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Audrain County on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a crash report, Gabriel C. Pettit, 40, lost control of his 2014 Harley Davidson Electra Glide on eastbound Highway 54, a half mile north of Audrain County Road 844.
Pettit traveled off the side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
Audrain County EMS transported Pettit to University Hospital in serious condition.