AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Centralia man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Audrain County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a crash report, Gabriel C. Pettit, 40, lost control of his 2014 Harley Davidson Electra Glide on eastbound Highway 54, a half mile north of Audrain County Road 844. 

Pettit traveled off the side of the road and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report. 

Audrain County EMS transported Pettit to University Hospital in serious condition.

I'm currently a senior majoring in broadcast journalism and minoring in political science. I'm a fan of all St. Louis sports, Oasis and pretty much any Kurt Russell film. Feel free to reach out to me at mgp89g@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @MattPasz2000.

