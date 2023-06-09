WASHINGTON D.C. − A Centralia man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jerod Bargar, 37, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, a felony.
He was arrested in August 2022 in Osage Beach.
A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 3. He faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as fines and court costs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Court documents say Bargar brought a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol across state lines and into Washington D.C., where he is not licensed to carry a firearm. He allegedly took the firearm to a rally and onto restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
The weapon was found on the grounds of the Capitol by law enforcement around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the news release. Bargar was later linked to the gun.