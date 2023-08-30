CENTRALIA — Residents in Centralia have been expressing their frustrations with the city's water conditions in one of their community Facebook groups.
Many people say they have found particles of minerals in their tap water.
"We have been drinking the water for awhile now," Centralia resident Ken Wiecke said. "I just happened to notice after we got back from going to the the gym, that there was pieces of metal or something floating around in my shaker bottle. And that's when we made the decision that we're not drinking this anymore."
Centralia had a malfunction with its lime slaker in January 2023. The city ordered a new part, but the part won't be in until July 2024, according to city administrator Tara Strain.
Wiecken says the malfunction and lack of a lime slaker has affected his family quite a bit. He says he has noticed that his water also has a smell to it, and that his dishwasher is not cleaning as well as it's supposed to be.
The hard water could have long-term effects on pipes and could be a little more costly in terms of replacing appliances.
Even more so, drinking large amounts of calcium also can cause kidney issues.
"Hard water can also cause digestive issues, as the minerals can react with stomach acid and cause discomfort or indigestion," Pure It Water reports. "Consistently drinking hard water can increase your risk of developing kidney stones, which are painful mineral deposits that form in the kidneys."
Wiecken said his family has already seen some health issues with the water.
"We've gotten sick a few times," Wiecken said. "Mainly stomach pains and headaches."
One temporary solution to this problem is buying packs of water.
"We're buying bottled water, big packs of bottled water," Wiecken said. "It's a bit of a shot to the wallet, but I mean, the kids drink the water, I drink the water."
Wicken says he anticipates to spend $30 to $40 a week on drinking water. That's the equivalent to $1,500 to $2,000 a year.
The City of Centralia says it's doing everything it can to help and give suggestions to residents experiencing this problem.
"Residents could choose to put in a water softener," Strain said. "Or some sort of filtration device if they chose to."
Strain says there's one thing residents must remember about the malfunctioning lime slaker.
"The lime slaker is used only to soften the water," Strain said. "It's not used to treat the water, but only to soften."
Some people in the community are trying to accommodate to the hard water by buying filters and/or using distilled or bottled water. The city says it's doing their best to accommodate residents until the Lime Slacker gets replaced.