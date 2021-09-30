CENTRALIA − A Boone County town is wanting transparency after its police chief stepped down.
According to Centralia Police, Chief Robert Bias turned in his resignation Wednesday.
Centralia Police could not comment on the departure, and residents say they are being told the same thing.
“They work for us and I feel like we deserve some answers," said Centralia resident Amber Leonard. "They're supposed to work for this town and have our best interest. I've tried to reach out and ask questions and we get very vague broad answers."
Leonard says Centralia residents will hold a protest at the downtown Centralia Square at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Bias first joined the Centralia Police Department in 2005. He left Centralia to serve as police chief at the Hallsville Police Department in 2016. He returned to Centralia in August 2018 and was unanimously voted by the Board of Alderman to become chief.